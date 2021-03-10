You want to be rich? You only need 0.01 BTC for that

In 10 years, the Bitcoin supply will be almost exhausted. Then you would only need 0.01 BTC to be one of the rich.

Today, 0.01 Bitcoin (BTC) costs just US$500. However, current trends in global wealth distribution and the inevitable limited Bitcoin supply will mean that 0.01 BTC will be worth US$1 million in the future.

According to Credit Suisse’s „Global Wealth Report 2020“, 51.9 million people have net assets of more than USD 1 million. The index takes into Bitcoin Billionaire account a person’s net wealth and their financial and real estate assets. Debts and liabilities are deducted.

Although millionaires make up only 1 percent of the world’s population (excluding children), they own 43 percent of the world’s wealth.

According to Credit Suisse’s individual wealth breakdown, 175,700 people had more than $50 million. Of those, 55,800 people own at least US$100 million and 4,410 people own over US$500 million.

Finite bitcoin supply to be 98 per cent mined in 10 years

Bitcoin’s total supply currently (as of March) stands at 18.64 million BTC. That means there are 2.37 million coins left to mine. In 10 years, the supply will amount to 20.6 million. That is 98 per cent of the 21 million coins that exist in total.

If you exclude the 1.9 million coins from the bitcoin supply that have not been touched for over a decade, that leaves a maximum of 19.2 million BTC for millionaires worldwide. This includes coins that have not yet been mined, assuming the Bitcoin supply is divided equally among millionaires.

However, if all Bitcoin that have not moved for five or more years are excluded, a maximum of 14.57 million BTC is available. In this scenario, all millionaires worldwide could own only 0.28 BTC, assuming the supply is evenly distributed.

Rich will fight for 0.01 BTC

Besides the clear millionaires, there are 590 million people whose net worth is over US$100,000. These people should not be disregarded as potential buyers, even if their purchasing power is lower.

Assuming the global wealth share shown in the chart above remains the same, millionaires represent 6.32 million coins from the remaining Bitcoin supply. This means that each of these could only buy 0.12 BTC.

The remaining 590 million people who currently own $100,000 or more could effectively hold another 5.9 million coins. That’s then only 0.01 BTC per person.

In summary, if you buy 0.01 BTC for the current $500, you can secure a position in the top 13 per cent. If you compare the relative wealth concentration of the fiat and bitcoin markets, being in the top 13 percent in bitcoin is just as exclusive as being a fiat millionaire.