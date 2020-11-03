The Medalla test network for ETH 2.0 is abandoning its inactive operators.

Testing will resume in anticipation of the highly anticipated launch of the deposit contract.

The main developer says he is ready to „launch everything“

The Trust Project is an international consortium of news organizations based on transparency standards.

Trials on the Medalla test network for ETH 2.0 have been halted in recent weeks due to operator inactivity. That said, things appear to be turning around as the Bitcoin Future launch date approaches.

Ethereum 2.0 Phase 0 Medalla testnet has been disabled for several weeks due to insufficient participation from validation operators. To function, the network needs a participation of 66% of the operators who place 32 ETH simulations in staking each. For most of October, turnout was below 50% as testers grew weary of waiting for the real network.

Blockchain company Bitfly recently released an update on purging and replacing inactive operators to resume testing.

Medalla restarts

At the time of writing, 3,892 operators were in the exit phase of the project, according to Beaconcha.in . These inactive operators will be kicked out of the pool to allow those who remain to continue testing when the network reaches its end again.

The number of GöETHs involved is currently around 1.7 million. Likewise, the average balance is now lower than the 32 operators required for validation. This number should revert to the target average after inactive operators have been purged from the system.

The developer of ConsenSys Ben Edgington, also gave news on the situation in commenting on the lack of participation on Medalla:

There was a sharp drop in attendance when the Zinken network launched (which was meant to be ephemeral), and many did not return. This is the problem with uninvited test networks: abandonment costs nothing.