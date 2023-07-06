Crypto’s Future: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Praises Bitcoin as ‚International Asset‘

• Valkyrie Investments has refiled its spot-Bitcoin exchange-traded fund application, with Coinbase declared as the surveillance-sharing partner.

Valkyrie Refiles Spot-Bitcoin ETF Application With Coinbase

Valkyrie Investments has refiled its spot-Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) application, with Coinbase declared as the exchange that would serve as its surveillance-sharing partner. According to Nasdaq filings, both Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets have entered an agreement with Coinbase to cover the regulator’s surveillance requirements. All of the recent applications sent back by the SEC have been amended and refiled.

SEC Requirements

In order to be approved by the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), a spot Bitcoin ETF must meet certain requirements, such as providing proper market surveillance tools in order to detect fraud or manipulation in trading activities. The commission must also be confident that there is adequate liquidity for prospective investors buying or selling shares of any given fund without disruption or a significant change in price levels due to lack of buyers/sellers.

Nasdaq & Cboe Agreements With Coinbase

Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets are two main stock exchanges where these funds are going to be listed, and both have entered an agreement with Coinbase Pro—the professional trading platform for major digital assets—to cover regulators’ surveillance requirements. This is seen as a step forward in helping bring Bitcoin ETFs closer to reality, though they still need approval from the SEC before they can become available on U.S.-based exchanges.

Recent Applications Refiled

With Valkyrie’s resubmission, all of the recent applications sent back by the SEC have been amended and refiled. This includes WisdomTree’s BTCW ETF application which was filed on April 26th; VanEck SolidX’s VBK ETF application which was filed on April 30th; SkyBridge Capital’s SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund Trust’s SBTC filing on May 4th; First Trust Advisors‘ BITW trust filing on May 6th; NYDIG Basket Trust 1 filing on June 3rd; Innovative Shares ISE Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust filing on June 8th; WisdomTree’s BTCW 2nd filing on June 9th; Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Index Fund filing on June 11th; Valkyrie Digital Assets‘ SPOT filing on July 5th 2023 — all of which are pending review from the SEC at this time according to their website.

Conclusion

While these filings may take some time before being approved by regulators, it indicates that companies are starting to better understand how best to comply with rules set forth by authorities for these types of investments products—and could lead us one step closer towards seeing a fully regulated Bitcoin ETF available in U.S.-based markets in near future!