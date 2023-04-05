BitKeep Reaches 10 Million Users Despite Multiple Hacks

• BitKeep recorded over 10 million users in April despite suffering multiple hacks in the past.

BitKeep Records 10 Million Users

BitKeep achieved a milestone by recording over 10 million users in April despite multiple hacks in the past. The Web3 multi-chain DeFi wallet now carries a valuation of $300 million after an investment from a crypto derivatives exchange Bitget which will see it rebranded as Bitget Wallet.

Successful ARBK Token Launch

The firm also highlighted the successful launch of the ARBK token through the BitKeep Arbitrum campaign. The token recorded about 708,800 on-chain transactions through the campaign, with tokens being airdropped to over 100,000 active users who participated in tasks and activities related to it.

Previous Hacks & Expansion Plans

Bitkeep had suffered two exploits since its inception: one in October 2022 where they lost around $1 million worth of BNB coins; and another during Christmas 2022 where hackers infiltrated some APK package downloads on the platform, resulting in almost $8 million of digital assets being lost. Since then, they have been strengthening their Swap Function by establishing cross-chain supports for Conflux eSpace and Optimism alongside collaborations with DEX aggregators like Swappi, WOO Network, and Camelot.

Enhancing User Experience

The overall idea is to enhance users‘ experience in Web3 exploration through several efforts such as outstanding campaigns with other blockchain firms like Arbitrum and Sui. In addition to this, they plan to soon support the ZK-Rollup ecosystem which should further improve user experience when exploring Web3 applications.

Conclusion

Overall, despite facing numerous hacks since its launch, BitKeep has managed to gain more users due to various initiatives taken by them including collaboration with crypto derivatives exchange Bitget which saw them reach a new milestone by recording over 10 million users across the globe.