A $1.1 billion transaction was completed at the Bitcoin Block Chain.

Prior to that, the sender had transferred the bitcoins from an address that was 92 857 BTC.

In the past, such large transactions were handled by Bitfinex ($1.1 billion at the time of transfer) and Binance ($1.26 billion at the time of transfer).

The largest transaction in the BTC equivalent took place on 16 November 2011 – 500,000 BTC.

Such transactions are not uncommon for Xapo, but usually do not exceed 5,000 BTCs.

Last year Coinbase bought Xapo’s institutional division, but the company retained control of the retail and bunker business in Switzerland.