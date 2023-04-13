1.54M ETH Could Be Sold After Ethereum Upgrade: What You Need to Know

• Ethereum’s Shapella upgrade is set to occur and Glassnode estimates that up to 1.54 million ETH could be sold after the upgrade.

• This could have a major impact on Ethereum’s price and market sentiment.

• CryptoSlate Alpha members can access exclusive insights into how this upgrade will affect Etheruem’s price.

Worst-Case Scenario for Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade

The upcoming Ethereum Shapella upgrade has the potential to cause significant changes in the market, with estimates of up to 1.54 million ETH being sold after it occurs. This development could have a major impact on Ethereum’s price and market sentiment, making it an important event to watch out for in the crypto world.

Glassnode Estimates

Data from Glassnode suggests that between 170,000 ETH and 1.54 million ETH could be liquidated following the Shapella upgrade as users and validators unlock their staked ETH through partial or full withdrawal options. This would represent a large influx of new assets into circulation, potentially causing volatility in the markets depending on how investors react.

Exclusive Research & Insights

CryptoSlate Alpha members can access exclusive research and insights into what this development may mean for Ethereum’s price and overall market performance following the update. These insights are built upon Access Protocol, providing comprehensive coverage of all developments related to this upgrade so that traders can make informed decisions about their investments in Ethereum going forward.

Accessing Alpha with Solana Wallet

To get access to these exclusive insights, users will need to connect their Solana wallet (Phantom, Solflare or Torus) and stake 20k ACS (native token of Access Protocol) tokens to CryptoSlate’s pool. By doing so they will receive all the benefits associated with membership including expert crypto & macro analysis private Telegram group access day-1 podcasts & live Q&As monthly roundtable discussions surprise perks & bonuses etc..

Disclaimer

By choosing to lock your ACS tokens with CryptoSlate, you accept and recognize that you will be bound by the terms and conditions of your third-party digital wallet provider as well as any applicable terms and conditions of the Access Foundation